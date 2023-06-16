Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays -110 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been set for this matchup.

Rays vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rays have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 72 chances.

The Rays are 9-4-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 19-15 22-10 28-12 39-19 11-3

