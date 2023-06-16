The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado will take the field against Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 115 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.470) this season.

The Rays' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored 405 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.54 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.199 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (10-1) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan -

