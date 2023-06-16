Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (33-35) and Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 16 at PETCO Park. The matchup will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rays (-110). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (10-1, 2.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Yandy Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Padres have gone 24-22 (52.2%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rays have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Rays have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Vidal Brujan 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280) Jose Siri 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.