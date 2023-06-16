Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Juan Soto and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-San Diego Padres matchup at PETCO Park on Friday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (10-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks second, 1.113 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 15th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .301/.361/.481 on the year.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 68 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 36 RBI.

He has a slash line of .311/.404/.539 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soto Stats

Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 61 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .261/.414/.474 so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

