On Friday, Vidal Brujan (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .182 with a walk.

In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Brujan has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.

Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .231 AVG .150 .286 OBP .190 .231 SLG .150 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings