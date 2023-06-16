Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, Vidal Brujan (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .182 with a walk.
- In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Brujan has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.231
|AVG
|.150
|.286
|OBP
|.190
|.231
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
