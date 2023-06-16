Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 48 of 67 games this season (71.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (35.8%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has driven home a run in 22 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 30 of 67 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.305
|AVG
|.296
|.361
|OBP
|.359
|.523
|SLG
|.426
|21
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|17/11
|11
|SB
|11
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 30th in WHIP (1.159), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.