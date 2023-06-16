Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 48 of 67 games this season (71.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (35.8%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has driven home a run in 22 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 67 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .305 AVG .296 .361 OBP .359 .523 SLG .426 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 17/11 11 SB 11

