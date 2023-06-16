Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 68 hits and an OBP of .404 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his games this year (40 of 58), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (36.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 53.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.316
|AVG
|.304
|.404
|OBP
|.403
|.547
|SLG
|.529
|13
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|23/16
|K/BB
|17/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
