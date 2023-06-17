The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the moment have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per game.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In 17 games last year, Devin White registered 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +5000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3500 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +8000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3500 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

