On Saturday, Francisco Mejia (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .238 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mejia has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 13 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .212 AVG .264 .250 OBP .310 .365 SLG .396 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings