Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Francisco Mejia (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .238 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 13 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.212
|AVG
|.264
|.250
|OBP
|.310
|.365
|SLG
|.396
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
