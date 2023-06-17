Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.8%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (39.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.1% of his games this season (24 of 63), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .252 AVG .266 .336 OBP .355 .495 SLG .477 11 XBH 13 7 HR 5 28 RBI 19 19/10 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

