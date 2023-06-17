Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.8%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (39.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this season (24 of 63), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.252
|AVG
|.266
|.336
|OBP
|.355
|.495
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|19
|19/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell (2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
