Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.
- Siri will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer during his last games.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (45.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 52.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.286
|OBP
|.271
|.506
|SLG
|.578
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/6
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh.
