Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.0% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Margot has driven in a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20 of 53 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.217
|AVG
|.313
|.293
|OBP
|.372
|.349
|SLG
|.434
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|16/8
|K/BB
|14/7
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (2-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh.
