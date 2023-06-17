Rays vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) and the San Diego Padres (33-36) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.
The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (2-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA).
Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Rays have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (411 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|W 4-3
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|W 6-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Yu Darvish
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
|June 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Bradish
|June 21
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|June 22
|Royals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs TBA
|June 23
|Royals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Zack Greinke
