Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Padres have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won one of their last three games against the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have a 46-17 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 73% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 46-17 (73%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 53.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 73 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-29-4).

The Rays have put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 69.2% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 20-15 22-10 29-12 40-19 11-3

