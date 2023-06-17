Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .471 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 411.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.201 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Zach Eflin (8-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 12 starts this season, Eflin has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke

