Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (33-36) will host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) at PETCO Park on Saturday, June 17, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Padres (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Eflin - TB (8-2, 3.28 ERA)

Rays vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 45 times and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Padres have gone 24-21 (53.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rays have won one of five games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

