The San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others in this matchup.

Rays vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .299/.358/.476 so far this season.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and a walk.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (69 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .285/.403/.488 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Snell Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .257/.412/.468 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

