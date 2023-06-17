The Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they play the San Diego Padres (33-36) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (2-6) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (8-2) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (8-2, 3.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.28, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Eflin enters the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this game.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres' Snell (2-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

