The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .212 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

In 51.9% of his games this year (28 of 54), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.1%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .169 AVG .245 .297 OBP .330 .260 SLG .510 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 23/13 K/BB 29/13 7 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings