The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (68) this season while batting .304 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.6%).

In 20.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 54.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .316 AVG .290 .404 OBP .387 .547 SLG .505 13 XBH 13 7 HR 5 17 RBI 19 23/16 K/BB 18/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings