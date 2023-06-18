The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the NFL as of July 2.

Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

On defense last year, Devin White helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.