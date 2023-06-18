Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits five times (11.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 43), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.234
|AVG
|.209
|.286
|OBP
|.260
|.506
|SLG
|.552
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/6
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.