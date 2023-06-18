On Sunday, Jose Siri (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Siri has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits five times (11.6%).

He has hit a home run in 27.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 43), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .234 AVG .209 .286 OBP .260 .506 SLG .552 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 14 26/6 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings