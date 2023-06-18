On Sunday, Josh Lowe (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .281.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .290 AVG .273 .320 OBP .336 .473 SLG .536 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 24 22/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings