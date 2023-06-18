Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Josh Lowe (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .281.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.273
|.320
|OBP
|.336
|.473
|SLG
|.536
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|22/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
