Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .270.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with more than one RBI seven times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.222
|AVG
|.310
|.333
|OBP
|.365
|.542
|SLG
|.644
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|28/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
