Luke Raley -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .270.

Raley has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with more than one RBI seven times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .222 AVG .310 .333 OBP .365 .542 SLG .644 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 28/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings