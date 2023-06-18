Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has driven in a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .217 AVG .299 .293 OBP .357 .349 SLG .414 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 10 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings