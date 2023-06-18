The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Padres.

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .280 with 41 walks and 43 runs scored.

He ranks 37th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 35 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-run games (11.4%).

Home Away 36 GP 34 .291 AVG .271 .433 OBP .362 .547 SLG .419 13 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 20 27/22 K/BB 43/19 6 SB 3

