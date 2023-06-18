Sunday's contest at PETCO Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (34-36) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (4-2) for the Padres and Yonny Chirinos (3-1) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (411 total, 5.6 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule