Rays vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Joe Musgrove on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.
The Padres are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rays (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Rays vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Location: San Diego, California
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-155
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rays have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 74 games with a total.
- In 13 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 9-4-0 against the spread.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-7
|20-16
|22-11
|29-12
|40-19
|11-4
