The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley hit the field against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at PETCO Park.

Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Fueled by 265 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .467 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rays rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

In two starts, Chirinos has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home - Jordan Lyles

