When the San Diego Padres (34-36) and Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) face off at PETCO Park on Sunday, June 18, Joe Musgrove will get the call for the Padres, while the Rays will send Yonny Chirinos to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (4-2, 4.37 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-1, 2.35 ERA)

Rays vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 25 out of the 46 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 19-14 (winning 57.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

The Rays have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Luke Raley 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+275)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

