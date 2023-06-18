Player props can be found for Juan Soto and Wander Franco, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.353/.469 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 69 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .304/.398/.529 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Jun. 16 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Musgrove has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.410/.464 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

