Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Padres on June 18, 2023
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Juan Soto and Wander Franco, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rays vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Franco Stats
- Franco has put up 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.353/.469 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 69 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.
- He has a slash line of .304/.398/.529 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Musgrove has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|6.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Yonny Chirinos' player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.410/.464 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.