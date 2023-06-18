The San Diego Padres (34-36) and Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (4-2) to the mound, while Yonny Chirinos (3-1) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (4-2, 4.37 ERA) vs Chirinos - TB (3-1, 2.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Rays will look to Chirinos (3-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

He has a 2.35 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .178 against him over his nine appearances this season.

Chirinos has three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (4-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.331 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Musgrove has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

