On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Walls is hitting .214 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Walls will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last outings.

Walls has picked up a hit in 29 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this season (29.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with two or more runs seven times (12.7%).

Home Away 25 GP 30 .169 AVG .248 .297 OBP .336 .260 SLG .505 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 23/13 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

