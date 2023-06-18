The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 69 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 41 of 60 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .316 AVG .291 .404 OBP .391 .547 SLG .509 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 17 RBI 19 23/16 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

