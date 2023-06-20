Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .234.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (12 of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.272
|AVG
|.195
|.298
|OBP
|.220
|.506
|SLG
|.338
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bradish (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
