The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .241 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mejia has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (18.8%).

In 32 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this season, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .212 AVG .268 .250 OBP .311 .365 SLG .393 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings