The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .241 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (18.8%).
  • In 32 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this season, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.212 AVG .268
.250 OBP .311
.365 SLG .393
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
6 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
