Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (32.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more RBI nine times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .301 AVG .311 .363 OBP .337 .621 SLG .367 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 10 29/9 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings