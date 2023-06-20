The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (15.4%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.9% of his games this season (24 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .252 AVG .265 .336 OBP .371 .495 SLG .469 11 XBH 13 7 HR 5 28 RBI 19 19/10 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings