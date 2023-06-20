Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (15.4%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.9% of his games this season (24 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.265
|.336
|OBP
|.371
|.495
|SLG
|.469
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|19
|19/10
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bradish (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
