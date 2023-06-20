Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
- In 27.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (44.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (51.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.234
|AVG
|.209
|.286
|OBP
|.260
|.506
|SLG
|.552
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/6
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
