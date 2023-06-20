On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .285.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (32.2%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (18.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (26 of 59), with two or more runs six times (10.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .290 AVG .281 .320 OBP .341 .473 SLG .535 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 25 22/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings