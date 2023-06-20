Luke Raley -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .268 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .222 AVG .304 .333 OBP .356 .542 SLG .620 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 28/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings