Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .268 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.222
|AVG
|.304
|.333
|OBP
|.356
|.542
|SLG
|.620
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|28/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (2-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
