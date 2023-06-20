Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Padres.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.291
|AVG
|.286
|.433
|OBP
|.377
|.547
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|20
|27/22
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
