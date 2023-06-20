Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) and the Baltimore Orioles (44-27) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-0) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (2-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 63 times and won 46, or 73%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 415 total runs this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule