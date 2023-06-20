Kyle Bradish will start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Orioles have +150 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rays have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 46-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 73% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 23-4 (winning 85.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 64.9% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 75 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-30-4).

The Rays have a 9-4-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 20-17 22-12 29-12 40-20 11-4

