How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Anthony Santander and Isaac Paredes will hit the field when the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second in MLB action with 117 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (415 total runs).
- The Rays' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Glasnow is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|W 6-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
