Anthony Santander and Isaac Paredes will hit the field when the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second in MLB action with 117 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Rays' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Glasnow is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.