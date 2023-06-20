When the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) and Baltimore Orioles (44-27) square of at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, June 20, Tyler Glasnow will get the nod for the Rays, while the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+145). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-3, 3.90 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 63 times and won 46, or 73%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a 27-6 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (50%) in those games.

The Orioles have a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Orioles had a record of 1-2.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

