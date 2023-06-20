Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Orioles on June 20, 2023
Wander Franco and Adley Rutschman are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles play at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.
- Glasnow has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .290/.351/.462 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .288/.405/.484 slash line on the year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .280/.387/.437 on the year.
- Rutschman has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Cubs
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Cubs
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has collected 66 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .258/.328/.461 so far this season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
