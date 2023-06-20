Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) into a matchup against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles (44-27) at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Diaz is at .302, the 10th-best average in the league, while Hays is fourth at .315.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-0) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (2-3) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-3, 3.90 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Bradish is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Bradish will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

