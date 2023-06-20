Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Franco has recorded a hit in 49 of 70 games this year (70.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.3%).
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.273
|.361
|OBP
|.338
|.523
|SLG
|.391
|21
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|11
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
