On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 70 hits, batting .302 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 42 of 61 games this season (68.9%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (34.4%).

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 61 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .316 AVG .287 .404 OBP .383 .547 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 17 RBI 19 23/16 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings